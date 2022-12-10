Posted: Dec 09, 2022 4:19 PMUpdated: Dec 09, 2022 4:19 PM

Chase McNutt

Join the Nowata City of Commerce on December 10, 2022 as they host the annual Christmas parade. There will be vendors during the afternoon as well as activities. The theme this year will be a Suessical Christmas. It will be taking place in downtown Nowata on Cherokee Ave.

Vendors will be there in the afternoon starting at 1 pm and the parade will begin at 6:30 pm. Some of the activities planned include a cookie eating contest, a coloring contest, a scavenger hunt, and a ginger bread house contest. There will also be a beard contest!

If you have any questions about the parade, please contact chamber@nowata.com