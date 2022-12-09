Posted: Dec 09, 2022 4:38 PMUpdated: Dec 09, 2022 4:38 PM

Victoria Edwards

Are you a high school student considering a career in politics? If so, you might want to apply to the Oklahoma House Page Program, which allows high schoolers to experience the legislative process up close and personal by serving for a week in state government.

The page program offers hundreds of positions to any student physically attending school in the state of Oklahoma. Students can be attending a public, private, parochial, charter or home school. Pages will serve for one week during the Spring 2023 legislative session, running from the first Monday in February through the last Friday in May. Students assist representatives and House staff with general tasks. They also will take part in a House Page Mock Legislature on the floor of the state House Chamber.

Applications are being taken now. To apply for the House Page position, go to https://okhouse.gov/Pages/Index.aspx. You can also call your state representative for more information.