Posted: Dec 09, 2022 4:40 PMUpdated: Dec 09, 2022 4:40 PM

Victoria Edwards

Last minute gift-shopping is the norm as we get closer to Christmas but there is one gift that can’t wait until the last minute – that’s the gift of blood and platelets.

The American Red Cross has put out a call for all blood types and platelets to prepare for the increase in blood transfusions that usually occur due to an increase in injuries that usually occur over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Giving blood now before traveling or becoming ill with a winter cold or flu will help keep blood supplies at the level they are needed for future transfusions. Type O blood and platelet donors are especially needed.

As a gift for giving your gift of life-saving blood, the American Red Cross is offering a $10 Amazon.com gift card for those who donate before December 15.