Posted: Dec 09, 2022 4:41 PMUpdated: Dec 09, 2022 4:41 PM

Victoria Edwards

The opening of Christmas season has also opened up new venues for transmitting COVID and the increasing numbers of cases in Oklahoma are evidence of the fact that people are still at risk for catching the disease, according to the latest report issued by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

As of the most recent reporting, which was on December 3, the new seven-day rate of cases has almost doubled from just a month ago and now sits at 660. There were 4,620 new cases in the single week of Thanksgiving bringing the total of active cases to 8.040 and the total number of cases since the pandemic began at 1 million, 2-hundred-32-thousand, 202.

In our Northeast Region, there are 13 cases in three or more day hospitalization. In Tulsa, the hospitalization count is 77.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is encouraging everyone to obtain their boosters and to mask up when in large groups. If any symptoms appear, a person should isolate until the symptoms are gone.