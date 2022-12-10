Posted: Dec 10, 2022 11:58 AMUpdated: Dec 10, 2022 11:58 AM

Victoria Edwards

On December 9, Phillips 66 announced their 2023 capital program to investors in the amount of $2 billion, including $865 million for sustaining capital and $1.1 billion for growth. Approximately 50% of the growth capital allotment will be used to support lower-carbon opportunities. The program is consistent with the company’s commitment to maintain a $2 billion annual budget through 2024.