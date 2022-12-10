Posted: Dec 10, 2022 12:03 PMUpdated: Dec 10, 2022 12:03 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Nowata School Board of Education will hold its regular meeting at 6 pm on Monday, December 12 in the Nowata High School Commons Area at 707 West Osage in Nowata.

On the agenda are reports for November from various departments and financial funds, a status report for the Nowata Classroom Teachers Association, the principal reports from each school, a superintendent’s report on the Hickory Creek Wind Project, roof repairs and the purchase of a mini bus, and discussion of a possible trip of six students to Washington DC.

The public is welcome to attend the meeting.