Posted: Dec 12, 2022 9:59 AMUpdated: Dec 12, 2022 10:05 AM

Tom Davis

This week's CITY MATTERS was led by Bartlesville City Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen with City Clerk Jason Muninger and IT Director Matt McCollough.

City Clerk Jason Muninger announced that the city has once again set a record for sales tax collections for the month of December up over 7% over last year's collection and the city sits at just $884,000 which is over that they collected for the year at this time last year.

IT Director Matt McCollough talked about the $2,000,000 city council approval to purchase a new police radio system as was appoved by voters in s recent G.O. Bond. The new equipment will will help in eliminating radio dead spots in the community. The equipment will also allow all other emergency agencies to link in to the new system.

Bartlesville City Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen also reminded listeners that we are in a drought condition, but the water level is at 69%. Lauristen urged customers to conserve water, but said manadaorty measures are not in place.