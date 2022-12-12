Posted: Dec 12, 2022 10:32 AMUpdated: Dec 12, 2022 10:35 AM

Victoria Edwards

The Washington County Commissioners met for their regular weekly meeting today and first up on the agenda was a resolution regarding a use tax collection.

Commissioner Mike Bouvier introduced the resolution and then Commissioners Mike Dunlap and Mitch Antle discussed what the tax will do. The primary impact is that the county now capture the internet taxes being collected at the state level.

The resolution and the agreement with County Treasurer were approved by all commissioners.