Posted: Dec 12, 2022 5:23 PMUpdated: Dec 12, 2022 5:23 PM

Victoria Edwards

This is the third week of Advent and the First Presbyterian Church's ADVENT MUSICAL MOMENTS will feature the Bartlesville High School String Ensemble as this week's performing guests on Wednesday, December 14 from 12:15-12:45 pm. This group has a long history of providing high quality musical entertainment to the community and has often been recognized with state-wide awards.

If you need lunch while enjoying the event, the Presbyterian Women's Auxiliary is offering a brown bag lunch for $5.00. Funds from the lunch are used by the Auxiliary to pay for the missions programs throughout the year.

You do not need prior reservations or tickets to attend the event. First Presbyterian Church is located in downtown Bartlesville on Dewey Avenue across from the Price Arts Center and Unity Square.