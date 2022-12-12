Posted: Dec 12, 2022 6:08 PMUpdated: Dec 12, 2022 6:08 PM

Tom Davis

Truity Education Foundation began the Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday night with a check presentation of $117,000 to the BPS Foundation in support of the School Resource Officer positions and Junior Achievement.

Blair Ellis with the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation said $100,000 of the gift would go toward the School Resource Officers and $17,000 would go toward the schools Junior Achievement Biz Town program.

Representing Truity Credit Union Education Foundation was Mark Wilburn.

Truity Education Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)3 charitable organization that exists to support education by providing funding to school foundations in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, and Lawrence, Kansas.

The Board of Directors includes Anne George, chairman, Chuck McCauley, Thad Satterfield and Mark Wilburn.