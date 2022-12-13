Posted: Dec 13, 2022 4:04 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2022 4:04 PM

Chase McNutt

The Dewey Bulldoggers and Oklahoma Union Cougars were supposed to tip off this Tuesday night from Dewey, but that did not happen. Due to a sickness outbreak with both schools, it was decided that it would be in everybody’s best interest to not play the games scheduled for tonight, December 13th.

The game has been postponed until Saturday, January 14th and it will still be played at Dewey at the regular tip off time. Instead we will have Nowata @ Chelsea for you tonight at 8 pm on KRIG 104.9 with video livestream available on KRIGTV.com