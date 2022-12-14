Posted: Dec 14, 2022 6:29 AMUpdated: Dec 14, 2022 6:30 AM

Tom Davis

Planning on some New Year’s revelry?

You might want to arrange a ride with the Bartlesville Police ahead of time.

Chief Tracy Roles says there is a program that the police department offers on holidays where a person who has partied too hard with alcohol can contact the dispatch office of the Bartlesville Police Department and request an officer pick the person up and transport them safely to home. The program is called ARRIVE SAFE.