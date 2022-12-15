Posted: Dec 15, 2022 5:51 AMUpdated: Dec 15, 2022 6:36 AM

Victoria Edwards

Yesterday, during a Congressional vote in Washington DC, Senator James Lankford voted against the Congressional Review Act (CRA) that the Biden Administration had put forth as a resolution for overhauling the 28-year-old bipartisan Charter School Program. Lankford said that if the CRA passed it would be a “burdensome requirement to charter schools seeking funding” because of the new regulations that would be required for public schools to obtain funding from private sources.

Lankford’s impassioned speech against the CRA contributed to the measure receiving a vote of 49 to 49. Now that the measure has failed, Lankford is encouraging the federal Department of Education to consider parental rights in choosing which educational environment is best for their child over teachers’ unions.