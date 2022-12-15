Posted: Dec 15, 2022 6:30 AMUpdated: Dec 15, 2022 6:30 AM

Victoria Edwards

This Saturday, head out to the Fort Gibson Historic Site for some Christmas baking. Staff and volunteers at the fort will bring the bakehouse to life again by teaching visitors how to mix and bake bread the old-fashioned way. They will also make gingerbread cookies.

The baking begins at 11 am with samples ready between noon and 3 pm.

According to Fort Gibson historians, break and gingerbread were staples of the Fort during the 1860s when it was in full operation so this is an opportunity to taste a bit of history.