Posted: Dec 15, 2022 11:56 AMUpdated: Dec 15, 2022 11:56 AM

Chase McNutt

Have any young ones interested in seeing Santa and Mrs. Claus? Well, they can! Today, December 15th Bartlesville Public Library will be hosting them both starting at 6 p.m.!

Laura Price, Youth services librarian talks about the event for the museum tonight.

The Library is located 600 S Johnstone Ave, and you may call 918-338-4161 if you have any questions.