News
Washington County
Posted: Dec 15, 2022 11:56 AMUpdated: Dec 15, 2022 11:56 AM
Santa & Mrs. Claus Make Their Way to Bartlesville Public Library
Chase McNutt
Have any young ones interested in seeing Santa and Mrs. Claus? Well, they can! Today, December 15th Bartlesville Public Library will be hosting them both starting at 6 p.m.!
Laura Price, Youth services librarian talks about the event for the museum tonight.
The Library is located 600 S Johnstone Ave, and you may call 918-338-4161 if you have any questions.
« Back to News