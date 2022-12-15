Posted: Dec 15, 2022 12:24 PMUpdated: Dec 15, 2022 12:26 PM

The Pawhuska School Board met earlier this week and agreed to replace the home side of Ormand Beach Stadium. A stadium that was agreed to be built in 1936.

For 86 years, citizens have gathered at “The Beach” on Friday nights in the fall to watch the boys in orange and black make memories that will last a lifetime.

Pawhuska Superintendent David Cash says the school will find a way to preserve the rock used to build the stadium in some use.

There was an attempt to renovate, but Cash says it would have been most likely more problems than what it was worth.

Ormand Beach is expected to be torn down in early 2023 with the new stadium to be built by the time the 2023 season kicks off.