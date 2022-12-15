Posted: Dec 15, 2022 2:06 PMUpdated: Dec 15, 2022 2:10 PM

Dalton Spence

Braden Schovanec appeared on community connection to talk about the exciting events going on and coming up at Tri County Tech.

In January, high school sophomores will be hosted on tours and February 7 is open house. Schovanec explains why the open house is one event you do not want to miss if you are a potential future student.

On the campus is the Osage Market, a restaurant opened to the public every day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It consists of students who want to go into the culinary field. Serving three-, four- and five-star meals.

Culinary students are not the only ones who get real world experience as internships are a big part of the experience.

You can watch the full interview on the BartlesvilleRadio Facebook page