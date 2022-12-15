Posted: Dec 15, 2022 2:29 PMUpdated: Dec 15, 2022 2:29 PM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata Oklahoma Asylum Haunted House is putting on their annual special Christmas fright, “Silent Night”, this Saturday night, December 17th starting at 7 pm running until 10 pm! The event will entail a Creepy Santa, Jack’d Frost, Rabid Elves, and the residents of the Haunted Asylum on the loose!

The Asylum is located at 304 W Cherokee Ave, in Nowata. This will be the last haunted show of the year, as they run them during the Halloween season, and two events during the Christmas season. So, for those who love Halloween and Christmas, this is your last chance of the year so be sure to make it out on Saturday!