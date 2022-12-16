Posted: Dec 16, 2022 9:28 AMUpdated: Dec 16, 2022 9:28 AM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners will meet in their weekly meeting Monday, Dec. 19 to get a report from interim tourism director Mary Beth Moore with a possibility to extend her through the end of March 2023.

The commissioners will also be looking at the possibility to sign an engagement letter with Cindy Byrd to have an audit scheduled for District 1 for Dec. 30.

Another item on the agenda is possibly approving and signing a cash estimate fund for the city of Barnsdall and the town of Osage.

The Commissioners meet at 10 a.m. in the women’s building at the Osage co. Fairgrounds in Pawhuska every Monday. The meeting is open to the public.