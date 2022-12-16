Posted: Dec 16, 2022 10:28 AMUpdated: Dec 16, 2022 10:28 AM

Chase McNutt

The Phillips Petroleum Company Museum is making a big change to their hours and the way that they operate. For the last 15 years, the museum had been open six days a week to the public for tours. The museum will still be open, but on a limited basis. Bartlesville Radio reached out and spoke with Janet Hardy, Director of Communications & Public Affairs for Phillips 66, and she gave the following written statement.

“Phillips 66 will continue sharing our rich history through museum tours but in a more tailored manner that supports the needs of our visitors. Beginning in 2023, the museum will operate by appointment only. The museum will close for the holiday break Friday, Dec. 16. During the closure, we will finalize the operations and appointment-scheduling processes, as well as a reopen date. We know the museum is important to the Bartlesville community, and we will provide more details as soon as they are available. Phillips 66 looks forward to welcoming all of our guests in a new and improved way next year.”

If you have any questions, you may call 918-977-5636