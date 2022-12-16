Posted: Dec 16, 2022 3:06 PMUpdated: Dec 16, 2022 3:06 PM

Dalton Spence

Winter weather will be here before you know it and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation is giving a quick reminder for what to do in snowy and icy conditions.

Allow extra space in between you and other vehicles for breaking room and to be patient while driving. Make sure to give yourself extra time to get to your destination.

Beware of black ice, which is where the road looks wet but instead it is a thin layer of ice.

ODOT is also asking for you to stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment, so crews have room to work for plowing or spreading materials.

For road conditions in Oklahoma, you can download the free Drive Oklahoma mobile app.