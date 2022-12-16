Posted: Dec 16, 2022 3:15 PMUpdated: Dec 16, 2022 3:15 PM

Chase McNutt

Long time District Attorney for Washington County Kevin Buchanan is retiring from his position and there will be a retirement reception for December 20th. Buchanan has held that title since 2011, but after deciding to not re-run for office, Assistant District Attorney Will Drake was elected to take his place earlier this year.

Here is Will Drake on Buchanan’s retirement reception.

Will Drake is set to take over in the District Attorney position after the New Year, on January 2nd.