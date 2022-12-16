Posted: Dec 16, 2022 4:56 PMUpdated: Dec 16, 2022 4:56 PM

Victoria Edwards

Roger State University is expanding its science programs beginning in the Fall of 2023 with the launch of a new chemical engineering degree. The degree was announced in their social media on Friday.

The Bachelor of Science degree will be offered through the School of Arts & Sciences in the Department of Mathematics and Physical Sciences. It will be first engineering degree offered at RSU. Initially, classes will only be held at the Claremore campus but RSU may expand it to the Bartlesville campus if enough students show interest.

Dr Larry Rice, RSU President, said in the announcement that the new degree will have an economic impact on both the school and all of Oklahoma as it will offer students the opportunity to remain within our state while obtaining a degree that offers partnerships with the increasing number of aerospace companies moving into our area.