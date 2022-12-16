Posted: Dec 16, 2022 4:59 PMUpdated: Dec 16, 2022 4:59 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on December 19 at 9:30 am for their regular weekly meeting at the Administration Building at 400 South Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.

Up for consideration will be a contract for services agreement between the Assessor’s office and Pictometry International Corporation and a request for approval of alcoholic beverage tax.

There will also be reviews of a letter from Kary Cox, Director of Washington County Emergency Management that summarizes meetings with the State Auditor and Inspection Office and a letter from District Judge Linda Thompson regarding the reappointment of Thad Ken to the Excise Equalization Board.

The public is welcome to attend the meeting.