Posted: Dec 18, 2022 5:06 PMUpdated: Dec 16, 2022 5:06 PM

Victoria Edwards

Executive management at Phillips 66 announced on Friday that they would hold a webcast at noon eastern standard time on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 to announce the company’s fourth quarter results for 2022.

The website can be accessed only through the Events & Presentations tab located at phillips66.com/investors. A replay of the webcast and a transcript of the webcast will be made available at a later date after the webcast occurs.