Posted: Dec 18, 2022 12:00 AMUpdated: Dec 16, 2022 5:10 PM

Victoria Edwards

The temperatures are freezing but AARP is hot about the third rate hike by Oklahoma Natural Gas in 2022. What had originally been promoted back in the Summer as a “minor” rate hike that “might be as much as $2.50 per month” has blossomed into two more rate hikes, first in September with another amount estimated as high as $8.27 per billing and now with an amended hike of $11.98 per billing. All of the annual performance-based rates have been approved by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, with the latest hike approved in late November to take effect with your December use.

ONG asked for the rate hikes to pay back debt incurred during the 2021 winter storm and to cover what it anticipates as another rough winter in 2023. According to ONG, approximately 75-80% of the rate hike is for the debt with “only a small portion” being held for yet-to-occur costs.

AARP Oklahoma State Director Sean Voskuhl says “Enough!” AARP has never been a fan of price hikes with utilities, saying it puts an unnecessary burden on seniors and those whose incomes are fixed or cannot compete with rate hikes. Now, Voskuhl is taking on ONG with a vengeance. In a statement released via the AARP-Oklahoma site, Voskuhl says seniors shouldn’t have to choose between being warm and buying food or their medical prescriptions.

ONG’s response was to acknowledge the impact but also to say they don’t have much choice in the matter as the debt has to be paid back. ONG also said there are assistance programs and payment options if you visit their website. But seniors are already complaining to AARP that either they don’t qualify or it takes too long for a response.