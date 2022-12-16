Posted: Dec 16, 2022 9:26 PMUpdated: Dec 16, 2022 9:26 PM

Chase McNutt

The Dewey Bulldoggers were in action this Friday night when they took the hardwood against the Caney Valley Bullpups, getting the win 55-51. The Bulldoggers got down big early in the first half, trailed 20-8 at one point in the second quarter before storming back and making it a 25-21 ball game at the half.

The bulldoggers would take over, leading most the way and never looking back after Colby Miller’s 4th three-pointer of the game.

Bulldoggers would hold on to a 4-point lead in the fourth quarter to close out the victory, one the Bulldoggers wanted badly heading into the Christmas break. Here is Dewey Bulldogger Boys Head Coach Lance Knight on what the win means.

The Bulldoggers are off for 17 days, not back in action until the New Year when they take their 2-3 record to the hardwood against the Pawhuska Huskies at home.