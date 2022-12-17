Posted: Dec 17, 2022 8:43 AMUpdated: Dec 17, 2022 8:54 AM

James Copeland

An additional gym for South Coffeyville Schools is one step closer to reality. Members of the school board voted unanimously to hire Crossland Construction as project manager for a new bond for the project. Crossland will help to try and pass the bond and assist with soliciting bids from contractors.

The cost for the gym is expected around one million dollars. According to Superintendent Daryl Pruter, the bond will ideally be passed in April.

Currently, one gym is shared between the elementary, middle and high school, which leads to congestion and challenges during wet weather for recess options.