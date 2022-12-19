Posted: Dec 19, 2022 11:52 AMUpdated: Dec 19, 2022 11:52 AM

Chase McNutt

The Caney Valley Trojans are 2-5 on the season and coming off a loss this last weekend to Wyandotte in OT in what was a low scoring affair, 39-37. The Trojans have had a rough start of it, losing 5 of their last 6 games, including two losses to Wyandotte, after winning their season opener.

Here is Trojan head man Tug Brinker on the loss over the weekend.

With all of the bad that has happened so far, there have also been bright spots with the Trojans. Brinker talks about some of the bright spots he’s seen from his squad so far this season.

The Trojans are back in action on January 2nd, when they take on Barnsdall in Barnsdall with a tip-off around 8 pm.