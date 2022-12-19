Posted: Dec 19, 2022 2:01 PMUpdated: Dec 19, 2022 2:04 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage Co. Commissioners met in their weekly Monday meetings and extended interim tourism director Mary Beth Moore through the end of March 2023.

The commissioners also approved to have an audit scheduled for District 1 on Dec. 30 by Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd.

One item on the agenda that sparked some conversation was approving to transfer funds for district 1 that has $203,000 from the projects account to the equipment rental account.

District One Commissioner Randall Jones says it will pay off equipment debt for incoming commissioner Everett Piper.

A concerned citizen asked questions about if this aligns with Piper’s agenda when he takes office.

Jones says it should make it easier for Piper and would still have the required amount Jones is expected to leave.

The commissioners meet every Monday at 10 a.m. in the Women’s Building at the Osage Co. Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.