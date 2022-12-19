Posted: Dec 19, 2022 3:57 PMUpdated: Dec 19, 2022 3:57 PM

Victoria Edwards

Friends in Deed has been offering a Christmas Day dinner for the past 20 years, missing only the year that COVID shut down everything. At those 19 dinners, hundreds of people have come together to break bread….and eat turkey with stuffing…and to socialize on a day that is dedicated to gift-giving.

The dinner will be held from 11:30 to 2:30 on December 25 at the Adams Boulevard Church of Christ, 3700 Adams Boulevard. Transportation and take-out meals are also available but you need to call before December 24 to make your request. To arrange for transport or a meal brought to your home, call Friends in Deed at 918-914-1152. Friends in Deed asks that you not contact the church as they are providing the location but cannot provide transport or meals.