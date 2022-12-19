Posted: Dec 19, 2022 4:01 PMUpdated: Dec 19, 2022 4:01 PM

Victoria Edwards

Earlier this year, the federal government suspended its program that offered free COVID testing kits directly to households. After the suspension, people scrambled to find kits and to afford them as pricing spiraled out of control in some areas for the test kits.

With the increasing rates of COVID once again occurring, the Biden Administration announced a revival of its free testing kits program, beginning this past week. Each household can order up to four free at-home testing kits to be delivered through the US Postal Service. The orders can be placed at the federal website of special.usps.com/testkits.

Shipping of the kits began today and usually it takes about seven days from the time you order to receipt of the kits. Some areas of the nation may take longer due to high demand.

If you need more than four kits, check with your medical insurance carrier to find out if they will ship them to you or if there is a physician, clinic, or store near you offering the free kits on a walk-in basis.