Posted: Dec 19, 2022 4:56 PMUpdated: Dec 19, 2022 5:00 PM

Victoria Edwards

In today's regular meeting of the Washington County Commissioners, a contract for services between the Assessor's office and Pictometry International Corporation was approved for a one year period of time with nine possible reneals at a later date. Pictometry International, a division of Eagleview, provides fly-over photography of the county that is utilized by a multitude of county departments, including Emergency Management System (EMS), the Sheriff's department as well as the Assessor's office when planning for departmental activities and for tactical support of training events.

According to Todd Mathes, Washington County Assessor, the contract is being approved a year in advance so photos can be taken in early January and to save the county money in the future by locking in rates for up to 10 years.