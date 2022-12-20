News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Dec 20, 2022 9:05 AMUpdated: Dec 20, 2022 9:05 AM
Holiday Trash Schedules
Tom Davis
The holiday season means your trash collection schedule in Bartlesville will be altered.
Appearing on CITY MATTERS, Bartlesville City Councilor reminded listeners that the there will be no trash collection on Monday, December 26. The makeup day is Wednesday, December 28. For New Years, there will be no trash collection on January 2. That makeup day is Wednesday, January 4.
« Back to News