Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

City of Bartlesville

Posted: Dec 20, 2022 9:05 AMUpdated: Dec 20, 2022 9:05 AM

Holiday Trash Schedules

Share on RSS

 

Tom Davis
 
The holiday season means your trash collection schedule in Bartlesville will be altered.
 
Appearing on CITY MATTERS, Bartlesville City Councilor reminded listeners that the there will be no trash collection on Monday, December 26. The makeup day is Wednesday, December 28. For New Years, there will be no trash collection on January 2. That makeup day is Wednesday, January 4.
 
The city recycling center will be closed Friday, December 23, Monday, December 26, and Monday, January 2.

« Back to News