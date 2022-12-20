Posted: Dec 20, 2022 4:27 PMUpdated: Dec 20, 2022 4:45 PM

Chase McNutt

District 11 District Attorney Kevin Buchanan held his retirement reception yesterday evening at the Bartlesville Community Center. It was well attended by work colleagues and friends of Buchanan. He has held the position for over a decade, since 2011.

Here is Buchanan on what some of his highlights are from his 12-year career.

Will Drake, current Assistant District Attorney was also in attendance. He is current next in line to take Buchanan’s spot as Drake is the current District Attorney-elect after running unopposed earlier this year.

Here is Will Drake on what Buchanan means to him, and what he has done for his career.

If you would like to listen to Kevin Buchanan & Will Drake’s full interviews you can find them here and here.