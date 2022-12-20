Posted: Dec 20, 2022 4:57 PMUpdated: Dec 20, 2022 4:57 PM

Victoria Edwards

ODOT and OTA will be closed for Christmas from December 26 through December 27 and for New Year’s on January 2 but ahead of their closures, the two agencies issued traffic advisories for the remainder of the year.

In our listening area, the closures or changes include the following:

NEAR SAPULPA – I-44/Turner Turnpike will have a speed reduction to 45 MPH at SH-66 in both directions while bridge construction continues.

NEAR VINITA – I-44/Will Rogers Turnpike will have lane shifting and speed reductions in both directions north of the service plaza due and near the Vinita Exit due to bridge replacement work.

NEAR PAWHUSKA in OSAGE COUNTY – US-60 will narrow intermittently between the city limits of Pawhuska and Bartlesville near the Osage Hills State Park for reconstruction of highway lanes.

NEAR OKMULGEE – Resurfacing will be taking place so US-75 will narrow to one lane in both directions just before the area being resurfaced, which is north of the city limits of Okmulgee.

NEAR INOLA in ROGERS CO – Bridge reconstruction over the Verdigris River is causing US-412 to narrow to one lane in each direction beginning at Inola and traveling through to Catoosa.

NEAR HOMINY – SH-115 narrows to one lane over Penn Creek for bridge replacement.

And if you are traveling to see family in Tulsa Metro, be aware that varying lanes will be closed on I-44 at US_169 until late in 2023 for an interchange improvement project. Changes to traffic right-of-ways include narrowing lanes, shifting lanes, ramp closures, merge areas, and speed limits. Additionally, if traveling near Broken Arrow Expressway, be prepared for closures of parts of US-75 just north of I-244/US-412 for pavement reconstruction. Signage is posted by may change locations as reconstruction progresses so slow down and pay attention to arrows and workers who may be directing traffic.