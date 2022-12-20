Posted: Dec 20, 2022 4:58 PMUpdated: Dec 20, 2022 4:58 PM

Victoria Edwards

The annual poster calendar contest sponsored by Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) is now taking submissions through January 31, 2023. This is the 32nd year for ODOT’s Trash Poster Calendar that is aimed at supporting a litter-free Oklahoma.

The contest is open to all students in Kindergarten through 12th grade and to all education environments. Fourteen state winners will be awarded cash prizes that range from $150 to $300. The winners will also be invited to an awards event to be held in April 2023 where the students will be introduced on the floor of the state Capitol to both Senators and Representatives. Teachers of the winning students will receive a two-night stay at an Oklahoma state park of their choice and a voucher to spend on classroom art supplies.

To read the rules and enter the contest, go to www.odot.org/tpc.

Last year, more than 5400 students participated in the contest.