Posted: Dec 20, 2022 4:59 PMUpdated: Dec 20, 2022 4:59 PM

Victoria Edwards

Martha’s Task has had a banner year of donations according to Board of Directors, who released a recap of the generous grants they received in 2022.

Thanks to Bartlesville Community Foundation’s Legacy Hall of Fame grant, Martha's Task was able to purchase new t-shirts for seamstresses and volunteers to wear when they helped out customers or worked at venues other than the Martha’s Task house. The grant also paid for an upgrade on the front yard sign so the store was easier to find and utilize when making purchases or drop-offs.

The Lyon Foundation provided funding for new sewing chairs, which has made it easier on the backs of the seamstresses as they go about their work.

Grants from Wal-Mart Distribution Center 7015, Arvest Foundation and The Bartlesville Regional United Way were combined to purchase sewing supplies and to support emergency assistance programs.

And the Jane Phillips Society, along with Green Country Pilot Club and the Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville provided various supplies and cash to support the work done at Martha’s Task location on Johnstone Avenue.