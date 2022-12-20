Posted: Dec 20, 2022 5:02 PMUpdated: Dec 20, 2022 5:02 PM

In a statement released through their FACEBOOK page and the CITY BEAT newsletter, City Manager Mike Bailey sought to alleviate fears from citizens that the city might be changing processes or accessibility during the expected storm front.

Bailey said that there may be unexpected circumstances that occur but for now, the city is not expecting to make any changes to services this week in addition to the closures already planned for the holidays. Bailey said that if a power outage should occur due to heavier-than-expected ice or snow build-ups, then some adjustments may be necessary but the store front coming through is not predicted to include ice that could interrupt electricity lines at this time.

Bailey went on to say that the trucks for spreading sand and other materials to clear ice, snow or dangerous obstacles brought in by the storms are ready to go with proper equipment attached so there should be little to no delay in heading out onto the streets to clear them for travel.

City Hall announced it will remain open so people can pay their utility bill or establish service. The police and fire chiefs have also sent assurances to the public via their social media that no matter how rough the winter weather may become, there will be employees in both departments who will be able to respond to community needs.