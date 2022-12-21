Posted: Dec 21, 2022 6:38 AMUpdated: Dec 21, 2022 6:48 AM

Tom Davis

A Wind Chill Warning and Advisory has been posted for eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas from 6 am Thursday until Noon Friday. Wind chill values of -10 to -25 degrees will be possible during this time. Frostbite will be possible on exposed skin in minutes in these conditions. Outdoor activities are not recommended.

A winter weather advisory has been posted for portions of NE OK and NW AR from 4 am Thursday until 6 pm Thursday. Generally one to two inches of snow will be possible with local amount up to 3 inches possible. A light glaze of ice will also be possible early Thursday morning right behind the arctic front. Near blizzard like conditions will briefly be possible behind the front with visibility greatly reduced due to blowing snow. Roads may become slippery.