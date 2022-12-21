Posted: Dec 21, 2022 11:49 AMUpdated: Dec 21, 2022 11:49 AM

Tom Davis

Another Green Country Christmas is in the books! This was our 23rd Green Country Christmas Giveaway with over 85 participating businesses handing out green tickets to local shoppers this year.

Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to our great sponsors and listeners!

#1 - $250 Gift Certificate from Windle’s Rock & Jewelry, $1,000 Cash from Cherokee Casino – Ramona, 2 Hour Basic Cleaning Package from A Heavenly Touch Cleaning $200 value, $125 Gift Card from Restoration Medical Spa, Fancy Cutting Board Set from Bartlesville Custom Cabinets, $25 Gift Certificate, Insulated Bag and Ball Cap from American Heritage Beef Company, $50 Gift Basket from America’s Car-Mart, $50 Gift Certificate from Bless UR Heart Boutique, $50 Cash from LaJuana Duncan-Oklahoma Farm Bureau, Gift Basket from Wildflour Cake Boutique, Five $10 Gift Certificates to Weeze’s Café, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $ 2037 Winner: Paula Crawford From: Bartlesville

Ticket from: Hill Dermatology

#2 One Year’s Golf Membership from Adams Golf Course, $250 VISA Gift Card from American Heritage Bank, $250 Gift Certificate from Green Thumb Nursery & Greenhouses, $100 Bouquet from Flowerland, $100 Gas Card from Doug Hough Homes, Goodie Bag from Madden Auto Repair, Two $25 Gift Certificates from Sabores Mexican Cuisine, Gift Basket from Wildflour Cake Boutique, $50 Gift Certificate to Lot-A-Burger (East Side), $50 Gift Card to Moxie on Second, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $ 2115 Winner: Angela Bates From: Bartlesville

Ticket from: Cherokee Casino - Ramona

#3 –Party Package: 2 Hour Room Rental, 2 Dozen Custom Printed Cookies, Charcuterie Board for 15 people and $50 Gift Certificate from Sippin’ Sweet in Dewey, $250 Gift Certificate from Windle’s Rock & Jewelry, $1,000 Cash from Cherokee Casino – Ramona, Fancy Cutting Board Set from Bartlesville Custom Cabinets, Fire Extinguisher from Moxie on Second, $50 Gift Basket from America’s Car-Mart, $50 Gas Card from Tallgrass Motors, Goodie Bag from Madden Auto Repair, $50 Gift Certificate from No Limit Powersports, $50 Gift Certificate from Tate Boys Tire & Service, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $ 2305 Winner: Cresta Featherby From: Bartlesville

Ticket from: the eatery by 3 Kids and a Cake

#4 – $500 Gift Certificate from Cliff’s Design Center, Grill from Lowe’s Home Improvement, $250 VISA Gift Card from American Heritage Bank, 2 Hour Basic Cleaning Package from A Heavenly Touch Cleaning $200 value, Family Bundle [12-1lb Ground Beef Vac Loafs, 2-1/3lb Hamburger Patties (4/pack) 1-Chuck Roast,1-Arm or Pikes Peak Roast, 1-Sirloin Steak, 3 Stew Meat, 1 Tenderized Cubed Steak or 2-Sirloin Tip Steak] Valued at $165 from American Heritage Beef Company, $100 Gas Card from Doug Hough Homes, $100 Gift Certificate from Lavers Aesthetics, $100 Bouquet from Flowerland, Car Wash, Oil Change and Two T-Shirts from Skyway Honda, $50 Gift Certificate from Bless UR Heart Boutique, Two $25 Gift Certificates from El Maguey Mexican Grill & Cantina, Gift Basket from Wildflour Cake Boutique, Ben Jack Larado Gift Set from Swim’n Holes, $50 Gift Certificate from United Rental, $50 Gift Certificate to Hideaway Pizza from Scott Gillette-Farmers Insurance, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $2420 Winner: Robert Adams From: Bartlesville

Ticket from: Atwoods

#5 - Recliner from Bob Loftis Furniture, $1,000 Cash from Cherokee Casino – Ramona, $250 Gift Certificate from Green Thumb Nursery and Greenhouses, $100 Gift Basket from Moxie on Second, 2 Hour Basic Cleaning Package from A Heavenly Touch Cleaning $200 value, Fancy Cutting Board Set from Bartlesville Custom Cabinets, $125 Gift Card from Restoration Medical Spa, Multipoint Inspection, Oil Change and Tire Rotation from Patriot GMC Hyundai, $25 Gift Certificate, Insulated Bag and Ball Cap from American Heritage Beef Company, $50 Gift Basket from America’s Car-Mart, Two $25 Gift Certificates from Sabores Mexican Cuisine, $50 Gift Certificate from Bargain Center, Ben Jack Larado Gift Set from Swim’n Holes, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $ 2637 Winner: Tina Thompson From: Bartlesville

Ticket from: Moxie on Second

#6 – Set of Tires, Detail & Alignment from Doenges Family of Autos, $1,000 Cash from Cherokee Casino – Ramona, 2 Hour Basic Cleaning Package from A Heavenly Touch Cleaning $200 value, $100 Gift Certificate from Lavers Aesthetics, $100 Bouquet from Flowerland, Ground Bundle [16- 1lb Ground Beef Vac Loads, 2- 1/3lb Hamburger Patties (4/Pack)] from American Heritage Beef Company, $100 Gas Card from Doug Hough Homes, $50 in Gift Cards from Eggberts, 5 Passes to Christmas in the Ville Ice Rink from Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $ 2765 Winner: Teresa Stewart From: Dewey

Ticket from: Peters True Value

#7 – $660 Gas from Phillips 66, $1,000 Cash from Cherokee Casino – Ramona, Ice Cream for a Year from Cerious Rolls, 1 Week Stay in 5x10 Non-Camera Room from Paws Resort and Spa, $125 Gift Card from Restoration Medical Spa, Standing Stocking Gift Set from Moxie on Second, Fancy Cutting Board Set from Bartlesville Custom Cabinets, Oil Change from Doenges Family of Autos, $25 Gift Certificate, Insulated Bag and Ball Cap from American Heritage Beef Company, $50 Gift Basket from America’s Car-Mart, Two $25 Gift Certificates from Senor Salsa, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $3167 Winner: Heather Cruz From: Bartlesville

Ticket from: Windle's Rock and Jewelry

#8 – $2,000 Cash from Cherokee Casino – Ramona, Two VIP Season Passes to the 2023 OKM Music Festival from OKM Music, $125 Gift Card from Restoration Medical Spa, $100 Gift Certificate from Moxie on Second, $100 Gas Card from Doug Hough Homes, $50 Gift Basket from America’s Car-Mart, $50 Gift Certificate from Bless UR Heart Boutique, $50 Gift Certificate from Farris Heat & Air, Goodie Bag from Madden Auto Repair, Five $10 Gift Certificates from the eatery, by 3 Kids and a Cake, Ben Jack Larado Gift Set from Swim’n Holes, Day of Beauty for your Vehicle from Skyway Honda, $50 Gift Basket from Tractor Supply, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $ 3395 Winner: Karen Miller From: Collinsville

Ticket from: Cherokee Casino - Ramona

#9 – Coffee for a Year from the eatery, by 3 Kids and A Cake, Set of Tires from Tate Boys Tire & Service, $1000 Gift Certificate from Richey Roofing and Construction, $100 Gift Certificate from Lavers Aesthetics, $100 Bouquet from Flowerland, $25 Gift Certificate, Insulated Bag and Ball Cap from American Heritage Beef Company, Cutting Board Set from Bartlesville Custom Cabinets, $50 from American Heritage Bank, $50 Gift Basket from America’s Car-Mart, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $ 3682 Winner: Amy Swindel From: Batlesville

Ticket from: Dink's Pit Bar-B-Que

#10 –Two Round Trip Southwest Airline Tickets anywhere in the Continental United States from Spears Travel, $1,000 Gift Certificate from Richey Roofing and Construction, Fire Extinguisher from Moxie on Second, 1 Week Stay in 5x10 Non-Camera Room from Paws Resort & Spa, $100 Bouquet from Flowerland, $100 Gift Certificate from Lavers Aesthetics, Sample Bundle [16 1lb Ground Beef Vac Loafs, 2 1/3lb Hamburger Patties (4/pack) from American Heritage Beef Company, $100 Gas Card from Doug Hough Homes, 2 Hour Basic Cleaning Package from A Heavenly Touch Cleaning $200 value, Fire Pit from Atwoods, Multipoint Inspection, Oil Change and Tire Rotation from Patriot Chevrolet, Two $25 Gift Certificates from El Maguey Mexican Grill & Cantina, $50 VISA Gift Card from RCB Bank, $50 Gift Basket from America’s Car-Mart, $50 in Bartlesville Chamber Bucks from Clean Results, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $3740 Winner: Mary Munsell From: Bartlesville

Ticket from: Cherokee Casino -Ramona

#11 - $3,000 Cash from Cherokee Casino – Ramona, Gift Basket from Hippy Farmhouse Boutique, $100 Gift Certificate from Lavers Aesthetics, $25 Gift Certificate, Insulated Bag and Ball Cap from American Heritage Beef Company, $50 Gift Basket from America’s Car-Mart, Gift Basket from Wildflour Cake Boutique, Two $25 Gift Certificates from Sabores Mexican Cuisine, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $3962 Winner: Peggy Sanders From: Bartlesville

Ticket from: Scott Gillette-Farmers Insurance

#12 - $5,000 Cash from KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM, AAA Basic Membership Package from Paul’s Wrecker

Value: $ 5055 Winner: Sandy Ruddick From: Bartlesville

Ticket from: ASAP General Stores