Posted: Dec 21, 2022 3:16 PMUpdated: Dec 21, 2022 3:16 PM

Victoria Edwards

Earlier this year, applications from non-profit agencies and not-for-profit-low income housing complexes were invited to apply to participate in an Air Quality Improvement Grant offered through the Fiscal Year 2021 Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus Relief. The relief grant was part of the US Department of Housing & Urban Development CARES Act.

The City of Bartlesville is now reporting that 11 applications totaling a little over $1 million was received. City Planner II Nancy Warring says unfortunately not all of the applications will be filled because the city only has about $485,000 budgeted for the program.

Because there were more financial needs than budgeted amount, Warring says her staff will be spending the next several weeks reviewing all applications carefully, evaluating the needs described and determining which applications will be funded. Warring asks that if you submitted an application please be aware that it is going to take some time to make the final determination.