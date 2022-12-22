Posted: Dec 22, 2022 4:16 AMUpdated: Dec 22, 2022 4:16 AM

Governor Kevin Stitt on Wednesday signed Executive Order 2022-34 declaring a State of Emergency for all 77 Oklahoma counties due to severe winter weather.

The winter storm is expected to include a mix of freezing rain, snow, strong wind, and low temperatures across the state beginning Wednesday, which could result in power outages and hazardous road conditions.

The Executive Order temporarily suspends requirements for size and weights permits of oversized vehicles transporting materials and supplies used for emergency relief and power restoration.

Executive Order 2022-34 is in effect for 7 days.