Posted: Dec 22, 2022 11:51 AMUpdated: Dec 22, 2022 11:54 AM

Tom Davis

Winter weather is here and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation is giving a quick reminder for what to do in snowy and icy conditions.

Allow extra space in between you and other vehicles for breaking room and to be patient while driving. Make sure to give yourself extra time to get to your destination.

Beware of black ice, which is where the road looks wet but instead it is a thin layer of ice.

ODOT is also asking for you to stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment, so crews have room to work for plowing or spreading materials.

Click Here for Oklahoma Road Contitions

Click here for Surounding State Road Conditions

This photo is from an accident on Thursday morning at the Roundabout in Bartlesville courtesy of Kevin Potter