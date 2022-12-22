Posted: Dec 22, 2022 11:55 AMUpdated: Dec 22, 2022 11:56 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The snow has mostly stopped falling across northeast Oklahoma, but the remnants of the winter weather remain in Bartlesville and the surrounding area.

Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap spoke with KWON this afternoon and says some areas have been kept clear because of the wind.

Dunlap said roads are passable if you keep it slow, but if you have the option to stay home that works, too.

We will have more on winter weather as the weekend rolls on.