Posted: Dec 22, 2022 4:46 PMUpdated: Dec 22, 2022 4:46 PM

Victoria Edwards

As part of its end-of-year accounting, the Oklahoma State Department of Education has released its current student enrollment at public schools in the state. Currently, there are a little over 701,000 students attending a Pre-K through 12th grade public school across the 77 counties of the state. This number is up from 2021-22 which had 698,696 and the 2020-21 enrollment which was at 694,113. Lower enrollment during those two years is being attributed to the COVID closures that impacted families and caused them to search for alternative academic environments. It is nearly at the pre-COVID rate of 703,650 which was recorded in 2019-20.

Enrollment counts do not include district-sponsored charter schools.