Posted: Dec 22, 2022 4:51 PMUpdated: Dec 22, 2022 4:51 PM

Chase McNutt

The Dewey Bulldoggers entered the Christmas break with a big comeback win over the Caney Valley Bullpups. The Bulldoggers have had a bit of a struggle of things thus far, sitting at 2-3 through 5 games of action.

Bulldogger head coach Lance Knight talks about how the season and Caney Valley comeback.

The Bulldoggers are off for 10 days, until they come back in an away contest when they take on the Huskies of Pawhuska.