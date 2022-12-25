Mardi Gras 2023 planning is underway and this annual fundraiser – the largest for Martha’s Task – will be held on February 18, 2023 this year at the Bartlesville Community Center from 6:30 to 10:30 pm. Tickets are on sale now to the event at $40 per person. You can purchase the tickets online at www.eventbrite.com and in person at the Martha’s Task office, located at 718 South Johnstone Avenue. The event will include food, drink, dancing and a silent auction.

Martha’s Task is also requesting that anyone who wants to be a sponsor of the event or provide an item for the silent auction should contact the Mardi Gras planning committee as soon as possible by calling 918-336-8275 or sending a message to Laura Walton at marthastask@yahoo.com