Christmas Tree Mulch Service Offered by City of Bartlesville
The City of Bartlesville has announced it will offer free Christmas tree mulching at Sooner Park. Undecorated, live trees may be dropped off in the upper level parking lot in the designated fenced-off area. Entry is best through Madison Boulevard.
Trees will be accepted through January 23. The mulch will then be made available to the public at no cost at the drop site as quantities allow.
