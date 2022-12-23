Posted: Dec 23, 2022 9:00 AMUpdated: Dec 23, 2022 10:27 AM

Tom Davis

Six arrests have been made in connection with the murder of Corey Dell Sequichie by Osage County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Team.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden said this has been lengthy investigation with numerous search warrants issued on several residence and other items. The Investigation Team has spent hundreds of hours working this investigation, which is still ongoing and expect more arrests to be made as it continues.

Sheriff Virden would like for the public to know, the Investigation Team and he, believe the six people who have been arrested so far, are the key people involved in Mr. Sequichie’s murder.

Arrested are:

Dacia Rae Dorris

Robert DeWayne McCully

Randy Alex McDonald

Nolan Gilland Osten

Dillan Joseph Plank

Justin Daniel Jordan

This investigation has led the Osage County Investigation Team all across Northeastern Oklahoma, along with one arrest being made in Sequoyah County. We have received much assistance from the Tulsa Police Department, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, the Department of Homeland Security, the US Marshal’s Service, the FBI, the Glenpool Police Department, the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, the Pryor Police Department, Muskogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Police, and numerous other agencies. Sheriff Virden would personally like to thank everyone who has helped in this investigation.